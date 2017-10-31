Stolen vehicle involved in crash that sends 2 to hospital

Jackson Co., Ore — A dramatic accident on Crater Lake Highway sends two people to the hospital.
One of the vehicles had just been stolen from a Medford car dealership.
“The vehicle was being warmed up on the lot and somebody jumped in and took it, the suspect,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash scene, a potential crime scene, after police say the stolen Chevy Tahoe collided with a truck on Highway 62 and Coker Butte Road Tuesday morning.
“One of our deputies observed the suspect vehicle, tried to make contact with the individual, he then took off at a high rate of speed,” said Sheriff Sickler.
The pursuit continued on Crater Lake Highway but had to be called off.
“He began to drive recklessly at Crater Lake and Vilas, we attempted a spike strip, was unsuccessful and terminated the pursuit at that point due to how he was driving. At that point we were made aware of the crash,” said Sheriff Sickler.
Now officers will attempt to piece together what happened and why.
“That’s what we’re going to sort out now is exactly how all this happened.”