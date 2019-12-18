Street Dog Project helps homeless pets

ASHLAND, Ore. — A local group is lending a helping paw to homeless pets. The Street Dog Project is hosting an event in Ashland to assist homeless pets on Thursday.
What started as a local couple with a passion for animals as turned into helping homeless pets. Since 2013 the Street Dog Project has made it their goal to improve the lives of dogs and cats owned by the homeless.
The group covers the cost of spay and neutering services and low-cost vaccinations. Co-founders J.W. and Nancy Lyons say they have neutered almost 700 dogs, free of charge, since they first started.
“Our belief is that, just trying to adopt your way out of the growth and population of companion animals is just not the answer. The answer is spay and neuter programs to stop the reproduction,” J.W. said.
The group works under the non-profit umbrella of Friends of the Animal Shelter. Depending on donations, they also provide limited gear, such as coats, food, collars and leashes.
“Homeless kids living on the street and they have their dogs with them and there was no resource for them to get them neutered and spayed. These are kids who come for a free meal. They don’t have dog food. They don’t have two nickels to rub together,” Nancy said.
They will be at Pioneer Hall in Ashland Thursday starting at 4 p.m. to answer any questions and meet with local homeless and their pets.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.