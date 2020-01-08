Home
Striking Siskiyou County workers address Board of Supervisors

YREKA, Calif. — A group of Siskiyou County employees directly addressed the Board of Supervisors Tuesday in day two of their week-long strike.

Nearly 300 county workers say they are fighting for better pay and benefits, after their union failed to agree on a new contract with the county.

Roughly 70 people picketed in front of the courthouse before attending the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors meeting. Seven people spoke on behalf of the union during public comment.

“All we want is fair wages. We want medical insurance, so our children can go to the doctor. I don’t want to live on assistance for the rest of my life,” Sadie Gorseth, Siskiyou County employee, said.

The county declined our interview request this week, but previously told us a recent survey revealed Siskiyou County employees received a better benefit package than comparable counties.

The county employees plan to continue picketing around Yreka until the strike ends on Friday. Despite the strike, all county offices remain open this week, but the employees say with their offices so short staffed, services may run slow.

