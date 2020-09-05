Home
Structure fire leaves one dead in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A fire early Saturday morning in Grants Pass left one person dead.

Fire crews and police responded to several reports of a structure fire on Western Ave just after 4 a.m., according to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety. Police say the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Several nearby home were evacuated as a precaution. The fire was knocked down within one hour.

GPDPS says while crews were searching the remnants of the home, fire crews located human remains. The person has not yet been identified.

Rural Metro Fire Department, Grants Pass Fire/Rescue and American Medical Response also assisted on the fire.

