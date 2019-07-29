Stuck in the smoke, homeless prepare with nowhere to shelter

MEDFORD, Ore.– Smoke is settling into the Rogue Valley as the Mile Post 97 Fire burns for a third day causing air quality to bounce around from moderate to unhealthy.
While many can get away from the smoke by staying indoors others living on the street aren’t so lucky.
“It’s difficult but we get through it,” said 52-year-old Anthony Zachman, a man living on the streets in Medford.
In just three short days the air quality around the Rogue Valley has taken a dive into unhealthy territory. The smoke blowing into the area from the fire has forced many to stay indoors. However, for people like Zachman, some just don’t have that luxury.
“I can get a motel once in a while,” he said. “I have a vehicle, I stay in my vehicle but still that’s rough. Even leaving the windows down, the ash and all that.”
Zachman says many homeless like himself don’t have many options when it comes to dealing with the smoke. While this year started later than last fire season the end result is the same.
“Now we just mask up, keep up and try to find a place where you can go,” said Zachman.
But there aren’t many options available for shelter and according to AirNow.gov, exposure to wildfire smoke can cause fine particulates to penetrate deep into your lungs. This can lead to a range of health problems the most severe being chronic heart diseases, lung diseases, and even premature deaths.
Melissa Mayne, the founder of Compassion Highway Project, tries to help the homeless as much as she can. Every other Sunday she and other volunteers put together a feed to help get food, clean clothes and even naloxone to the homeless.
But her options are limited when it comes to smoke.
“Some have COPD, some have asthma,” she said. “A lot of them have seizures and so for them it’s serious and they need to find a place to be inside when the smoke is that bad.”
This Sunday, the organization started handing out masks and extra water. It’s a start but Mayne says there need to be shelters available in case the air quality reaches very unhealthy levels.
Many homeless say the smoke hasn’t gotten too bad but it’s still early.
“It hasn’t been so bad yet,” said Mayne. “I think everyone is just more disappointed that here we go again.”
