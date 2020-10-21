Student at Cascade Christian School tests positive for COVID-19, according to Head of Schools

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 6th grade student at Cascade Christian School tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, according to an email sent out to parents by the head of schools.
Dr. Ken Townsend said in the email that all families with students in the 6th grade cohorts were contacted and asked parents to pick up their students from school on Monday. All 6th graders and any of their siblings also attending the school, have been asked to stay home and monitor their symptoms. If they show no symptoms of covid-19 by tomorrow, he says they will be allowed back onto campus.
Dr. Townsend says the school will be meeting with Jackson County Public Health to clarify whether or not a quarantine is needed next week.
NBC5 News reached out to Dr. Townsend and the school for comment, but did not hear back.
Several other southern Oregon schools have also had coronavirus cases, according to state data.
