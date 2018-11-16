Students in need to benefit from Turkey Trot run

MEDFORD, Ore — If you’re looking to burn off some calories before that Thanksgiving Day meal, one annual Turkey Trot is offering two races Thanksgiving morning.
The Southern Oregon Runners Club 12th Annual Turkey Trot not only benefits ACCESS through a canned food drive, but they’re also rolling out a new program called “Shoes for Student Runners.”
The program’s goal is to provide proper running shoes for students who are interested in running but can’t afford them.
The 8-mile run kicks off the trot at 8 a.m. at the Jackson County Expo, followed by the 2-mile run or walk at 8:30 a.m. There will also be a Turkey Dash for kids age five and under at 7:45.
SOR club president Amber Jacobson said this cause really hits home for them, as most of the club directors and members are from the Rogue Valley.
“All being parents, all being from the valley, we just fell in love with the idea and we’re like ‘let’s make it happen.’ So we’re just thrilled that we get to unroll it with the turkey trot in a time for giving and it’s just perfect,” Jacobson said.
Race registration for non-club members is $20 for those age 17 and older and $7 for those age 17 and younger. Family registration for immediate family only is $50. All prices are through Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.
To register, click here or head to their website