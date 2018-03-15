Students learning about local STEM opportunities

Grants Pass, Ore. — Students from Klamath, Jackson, and Josephine counties are learning about the STEM opportunities that exist right here in Southern Oregon.
Aviation agencies like Erickson Air-Crane, Mercy Flights, and Kingsley Field met with students at the Grants Pass Airport Thursday afternoon for the 2018 STEM kickoff.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
The event’s program manager says the goal is to engage and ignite students about local opportunities.
“We need to expose them to more of the opportunities and the activities that are happening and bustling in the kind of peripheral of the community. So this gets them right in front of what is exciting about stem education,” Daniella Bivens said.
Thursday was the official launch of an aviation pathway for students across all counties introducing a plane-building program for high school students.