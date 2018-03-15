Home
Students learning about local STEM opportunities

Students learning about local STEM opportunities

Local News Top Stories ,

Grants Pass, Ore. — Students from Klamath, Jackson, and Josephine counties are learning about the STEM opportunities that exist right here in Southern Oregon.

Aviation agencies like Erickson Air-Crane, Mercy Flights, and Kingsley Field met with students at the Grants Pass Airport Thursday afternoon for the 2018 STEM kickoff.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The event’s program manager says the goal is to engage and ignite students about local opportunities.

“We need to expose them to more of the opportunities and the activities that are happening and bustling in the kind of peripheral of the community. So this gets them right in front of what is exciting about stem education,” Daniella Bivens said.

Thursday was the official launch of an aviation pathway for students across all counties introducing a plane-building program for high school students.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics