Study looks into traffic impacts of potential cannabis business

Ashland, Ore. — A proposed cannabis store in Ashland’s railroad district is hoping to get a green light from the Ashland Planning Commission.
The store would host several cannabis-related businesses including a spa, a juice bar, and a retail marijuana dispensary.
Before giving the okay to the proposed shop, the planning commission wanted more information on potential traffic impacts.
A traffic study didn’t find any operational concerns, but did show the prospective business owners some safety changes they could make.
“We have identified some changes we can make to access by pedestrians and others that will improve the flow in that area,” building owner Jorge Yant said.
Those changes would include adding more lighting to a pedestrian crosswalk, getting rid of a ramp that encourages pedestrians to cross in an unmarked area, and adding yellow lines to separate opposite sides of the street.
Originally, there were plans to house an indoor marijuana grow in the building, but after hearing neighbor’s concerns, those plans have been set aside.
The Ashland Planning Commission is reviewing the study at Tuesday night’s meeting.