‘Stuff The Bus’ for kids in needs of school supplies

For families struggling to get by, the new school year can bring hardship, especially when trying to provide school supplies.
So the Salvation Army of Jackson County is teaming up with Wal-Mart to ‘Stuff the Bus’.
Each year before school starts the non-profit collects school supplies for every grade to provide to families in need.
“School’s starting and I want to make certain my kids have everything but I don’t have the means to do that, that’s what these kind of drives are doing, to help the community,” said Salvation Army Major Jason Koenig.
You can help ‘Stuff the Bus’ at any Jackson County Wal-Mart from 8:30am to 6:30pm.
A list of needed supplies are provided.
The Salvation Army is looking for enough supplies to help 100 local families.
The supplies will be given out, later this month at a barbecue on August 14th. Families will need to show proof of enrollment in Jackson County Schools and proof of need for financial assistance. Contact the Salvation Army for more information.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.