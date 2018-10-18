Stukel Fire 90% contained

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. –The Stukel Fire is now 90% contained at 518 acres.
The wildfire started Sunday on Stukel Mountain, about four miles southwest of Olene. At the time, it was estimated that about 15 to 20 homes could be threatened by the fire.
On October 15, there was a Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notice issued for people on Hill Road from Dehlinger Road to the junction of Reeder and Hills Roads. Those evacuations have since been lifted.
By October 18, the fire was 90% contained. Crews worked to mop up hot spots and fix dozer lines created during suppression effort. Complete containment is expected by October 22.
Smoke emanating from within containment lines may be visible, but the spot fire will be monitored.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.