Sulphur fire burns near Ruch

RUCH, Ore. – A new fire has sparked south of Beaver Sulphur Campground in Ruch.

According to the Rogue River National Forest, the Sulphur fire started at approximately 7 last night and is estimated to be 2 acres.

The Forest Service diverted air tankers from the upper Applegate fire to the Sulphur fire to try and contain it. As of July 8, Firefighters had a hose lay around half of the fire perimeter by nightfall.

The cause is still under investigation. The Rogue River National Forest asks the public to keep an eye out for suspicious activities and report anything of this nature to the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District (541) 899-3800.

