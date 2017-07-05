Summer fun at the Rogue River comes with safety precautions

Medford, Ore.- It can be dangerous out on the rogue river but
the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has a few tips and tricks to keep you and your loved ones safe.
Deputy Jason Denton with Jackson County Marine Patrol explains that the first is simple. Wear a lifejacket. And should you get stuck in the water unexpectedly don’t fight the current just roll over on your back and swim out to a calmer area before you get out of the river.
Deputy Denton has seen that happen to a lot of people. Like the man we met today, Ed Hunt. He fell in unexpectedly and almost drowned 12 years ago.
Deputy Denton says one of the sheriffs biggest efforts in keeping everyone water safe is just talking to the people on the Rogue River. And he says that ultimately keeping the river safe is a group effort.
