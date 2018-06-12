Summer is heating up faster than you may think

MEDFORD, Ore. — While it’s one of the hottest days of the year so far… is this any indication of what’s to come?
NBC5 News visited the National Weather Service in Medford for an update on today’s hot weather and what it’s looking like for the rest of the summer season.
“It’s summer. It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be mostly dry, and occasional rounds of thunderstorms coming through,” said Jay Stockton, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Medford. “So, just follow those rules. We say when thunder roars…go indoors. You don’t want to hang around outside when there’s lightning about.”
According to Stockton, tomorrow will be cooler than today while the rest of the week will have highs of 80 degrees.
And for those warmer days ahead, Stockton advises everyone to drink lots of water and take breaks inside.