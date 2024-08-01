Sunny Valley man arrested after threatening ReadyRide driver with gun

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore.- A Sunny Valley man is in jail after threatening a ReadyRide driver and a passenger with a gun.

According to Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel, Waylon Parker was arrested for menacing after aiming his gun at a ReadyRide driver.

The incident occurred Monday morning on the 700 Block of Placer Road in Sunny Valley.

The ReadyRide driver was driving down a shared driveway of around 10 homes after picking up their client when Parker threatened them.

“The entire incident was caught on video and it’s clear, in the video, that the gun was pointed exclusively at the driver,” Sheriff Daniel said.

Sheriff Daniel says Parker claimed to be upset about how the ReadyRide driver was driving.

Parker is being held at the Josephine County Jail.

