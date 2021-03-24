Home
Survivors attend free wildfire workshop

SOUTHERN Ore. —6 months after the wildfires destroyed over 2,000 homes in southern Oregon, many are still picking up the pieces. Tuesday night, wildfire survivors got the opportunity to attend a free online workshop, to assist in the process.

The workshop was hosted by the non-profit advocacy group, United Policyholders, and Representative Pam Marsh. From documenting and valuing losses, strategizing claims, and resolving disputes, many pressing topics for fire victims were discussed.

“Six months in it is increasingly apparent that many of us are still struggling with insurance issues and other barriers,” said Representative Marsh.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, another workshop is happening on March 31st. To register visit up-help.org/events.

