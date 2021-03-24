Survivors attend free wildfire workshop

SOUTHERN Ore. —6 months after the wildfires destroyed over 2,000 homes in southern Oregon, many are still picking up the pieces. Tuesday night, wildfire survivors got the opportunity to attend a free online workshop, to assist in the process.
The workshop was hosted by the non-profit advocacy group, United Policyholders, and Representative Pam Marsh. From documenting and valuing losses, strategizing claims, and resolving disputes, many pressing topics for fire victims were discussed.
“Six months in it is increasingly apparent that many of us are still struggling with insurance issues and other barriers,” said Representative Marsh.
If you missed Tuesday’s event, another workshop is happening on March 31st. To register visit up-help.org/events.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.