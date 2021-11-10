Suspect accused of murdering nephew near Trail in 2020 found guilty of manslaughter, hung jury on murder charge

Anthony Carter
Posted by by Anthony Carter November 9, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 9, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore — After a week-long trial last week, a 12-panel jury found Tommy Ormsby guilty on one of his two charges Monday.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office found Ormsby guilty of manslaughter in the second degree, and declared a hung jury on his murder charge.

Ormsby was arrested in January of this year, after deputies suspected him of murdering 25-year-old Steven Sutton on the 3300 block of Highway 227 near Trail in August of 2020.

The District Attorney’s Office said Ormsby’s sentencing is on hold as it considers whether to retry him with murder. A pre-trial conference hearing is set for later this month.

