Suspect in Ruch shooting identified

RUCH, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on the shooting in rural Jackson County on December 31st.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of China Gulch Road in Ruch around 12:30 Saturday afternoon, after getting a call about a gunshot victim being transported to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that 70-year-old Cassie Ryker was taken into custody without incident just minutes after responding.

Police say Ryker has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

JCSO said the case is still active with detectives following additional leads.