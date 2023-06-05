Suspect leads police on high-speed chase between Phoenix and Central Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 5.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, a Phoenix police officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on the northbound interstate onramp at Exit 24.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the vehicle didn’t stop and proceeded on I-5 at speeds above 100 miles per hour.

At milepost 31, a spike strip was deployed. It punctured the rear tire of the suspect’s vehicle before the vehicle got off I-5 at Exit 33.

The vehicle’s driver reportedly tried to get back on I-5, this time southbound, by driving over a sidewalk and crashing through a utility pole.

Before the vehicle was able to get back on the interstate, a sergeant from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle.

The suspect tried to flee on foot, but a JCSO deputy was able to take him into custody

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Michael D. Brenden from Ashland. He’s facing numerous charges including eluding in a vehicle, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.

