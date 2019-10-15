T.J.Maxx announces new Southern Oregon stores

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Retailer T.J.Maxx is expanding its presence in Southern Oregon with new stores in Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.
The Rogue Valley location will be alongside other businesses at the Grants Pass Shopping Center between E Street and D Street.
“Our newest store in Grants Pass will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for. Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of T.J.Maxx. “With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to find what they want, take it home that day and save money at the same time.”
T.J.Maxx said they carry everything from “fashion and accessories to jewelry, home, beauty, pet products, toys and more.”
According to T.J.Maxx, the new stores will add about 120 full and part-time jobs to southwestern Oregon.
To mark the grand opening of the two new 20,000 square-foot locations, T.J.Maxx will donate $20,000 to local charities.
T.J. Maxx says the Klamath Falls location will open on October 20. That 20,000-square-foot retail space will be located at Jefferson Square.
The Grants Pass store at 939 D Street will open for the first time on the morning of October 27.