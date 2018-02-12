Table Rock Road improvements underway

Jackson Co., Ore. — Promised improvements to the roads around the new Costco are now underway.
From Biddle Road to Airport Road, Table Rock Road is having three lanes added.
Jackson County Roads Director John Vial says Table Rock Road has needed improvement for a long time as it carries a lot of traffic to other parts of the county.
“Before Costco was built, this section of Table Rock Road was already struggling. It had a lot of trips on it, and left turns on and of it were challenging. With Costco, it’s failing,” Roads Director John Vial said.
Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes while crews widen the road.
The project is expected to be finished by the end of November.