Talent bike shop reopens after Almeda Fire

Posted by Jenna King November 25, 2022

TALENT, Ore. —A business is returning to Talent after losing everything in the Almeda Fire. Flywheel Bicycles was right in the path of the fire and left destroyed.

The new owner says rebuilding has been a challenge with the increase in building material costs. Now the bike shop has reopened in the same exact location, where everything was lost just two years ago.

“The silver lining of having it burn down is we have a brand new building and we’re able to set it up the way we please, it’s kinda like putting on an old shoe in a way, here we are in the same patch of earth and we’re ready to pick up where we left off,” said owner, Peter Lunoak.

You can find the bike shop on south Pacific Highway in Talent. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday.

Jenna King
