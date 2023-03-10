Talent Colver Road Project takes step forward

TALENT, Ore. —Talent’s Colver Road project is taking a step forward.

The city is talking about adding around 50 acres to the city of Talent’s urban growth boundary for development.

The land on 6100 Colver Road would be used by the Phoenix-Talent School District. It plans to renovate some of its baseball fields for a community center and boys and girls club.

Pesticide concerns at the site from a nearby orchard were brought up at the last meeting.

“The city council is doing their second reading of the ordinance that will bring the district property into the UGB boundary they are very supportive of it and the question of pesticide risk and exposure will really come forward when the district is ready to develop that property,” said Talent City Manager Jordan Rooklyn.

The city will vote on if it wants to approve the amendment on March 15th.

The district says it’s hopeful the final approval will come soon so it can move forward with the project.