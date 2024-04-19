Talent Elementary’s Dia Del Niño event

TALENT, Ore.- Talent Elementary School held its Dia Del Niño event on April 18th.

According to Talent Elementary Principal Heather Lowe, Dia Del Niño, which translates into “Children’s Day”, originated in Mexico 99 years ago. Lowe says Talent Elementary has been celebrating it for 18 years. She says it’s always been a lot of fun.

“It’s one of the most popular events that we host at school,” Lowe said, “You know, who doesn’t want to have free food and mingle with their friends in the community? It’s great!”

The school served tamales, rice and beans and also had shaved ice available. The event also featured a student song, a staff dance, and dancing from Baile Folkorico. One student, Ziyeh Verdugo, was eager to participate.

“I’m going to actually be singing with it and it’s a song we’ve been learning in music,” Verdugo said.

The event also had fun activities like a soccer clinic, face painting, balloon animals, and a candy toss. Some of the students say they had a lot to look forward to.

“I’m probably looking forward to the dancing,” Verdugo said.

“Food,” a student said.

“Face painting and shaved ice,” said two other students.

“We ate tamales and got balloon hats,” said two more students.

Lowe says this is the first time they’ve been able to host the event at the school since before the Pandemic. She says this event is all about celebrating children and the Latino community.

“We have a bilingual program here at Talent Elementary and at Phoenix Elementary,” Lowe said, “We tell our students that being bilingual is a superpower and we’re always looking for ways to uplift our minorities in our community to make sure that they know that they belong here and they’re part of our family”.

Lowe also mentioned she has nothing but gratitude for the school’s PTA which made the event possible by providing food.

