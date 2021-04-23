Talent food truck will make national TV debut in commercial during Academy Awards

TALENT, Ore. —If you tune into the Oscars this weekend, you might see a familiar face. Talent’s very own Daddy Ramen Food Truck is being featured in a national commercial.
The Asian cuisine has been providing meals to those in need for years, but the owner lost his home and the food truck in the Almeda Fire. Co-Owner Phoenix Sigalove says the director saw his story and wanted to feature him and his wife in the commercial.
“Starting with losing everything in the fire to being supported so beautifully by our community in the most unexpected ways and the icing on the cake has been to be able to have this incredible opportunity,” said Sigalove.
Sigalove and his wife have since gotten another food truck and will begin operations in the next few weeks.
