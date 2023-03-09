Talent Gateway Project under new leadership

Posted by Jenna King March 8, 2023

TALENT, Ore. —The Gateway Project in Talent is under new leadership. The site has been used as transitional housing for people impacted by the Almeda Fire.

It’s on the corner of west Valley View Road and Highway-99.

Previously Rogue Retreat ran the facility. Now Access is taking over.

Access says the site has been full since it opened in September of 2021.

“Now that Access manages the site and provides case management support, it’s just gonna be more of a wrap-around service so we’re going to build on the foundation already started and make sure that it continues to be a successful project,” said Joe Vollmar, Housing Director for Access.

Access says the site is a great stepping stone to transitioning into permanent housing.

Jenna King
