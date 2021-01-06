Home
Talent gets new City Manager

TALENT, Ore. —Talent has a new City Manager.

Tuesday, was Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s first day on the job.

McLeod-Skinner, was the City Manager in Phoenix in 2016 and 2017.

The Ashland High School grad, is an attorney and natural resource consultant, who recently ran for Oregon Secretary of State, and before that, US Congress.

She says she is excited to join the Talent team.

“It’s about with the regional team, the folks who are working on wildfire recovery throughout Southern Oregon, it’s about working as a team here in the city of Talent, and it’s about doing something exciting, creative and innovative things, and also working closing to the community,” says McLeod-Skinner.

McLeod-Skinner will be on the job for 6 months.

She says she hopes to leave a good legacy and pass the baton to someone new, later this year.

