Talent girl discovers both of her cats survived Almeda Fire

“I got up, I did my routine; ate my breakfast, took a shower, fed my animals,” said Miller.
The 6th grader says she was home alone and wasn’t aware of the Almeda Fire until neighbors came.
“Everybody came running out of their houses saying that they saw smoke in the air and it was getting really bad, no one could breathe,” she said.
Miller says she jumped into action, she only had 10 minutes to grab what she could: electronics, medications and the clothes on her back.
“This is our table and the inside right here is where my mom’s bed was so that was the kitchen and they used to eat right there in front of it,” Miller said.
She says she tried to grab one of her cats when evacuating.
“Our cat, she ran outside and when I went to grab her she went back inside and I got really scared,” said Miller.
Miller received good news this past week: both cats, Charlie and Nigira, are spotted, alive and well.
Charlie is staying with a neighbor, who rescued the cat from the remains of Miller’s former home.
“My neighbor was coming to feed some animals and her daughter saw our cat standing over here somewhere, and she came and the police told her to leave so she grabbed our cat and left,” said Miller.
She says another neighbor has seen Nigira near the two standing homes in the trailer park, but Miller is still looking to find her.
“I would say it’s a miracle, because I get to see my animals again,” Miller said.
Miller plans on for looking for her other cat at the trailer park until she can find her.
She and her mom also plan to call local shelters to make sure the cat is accounted for.
