Talent home searched for evidence of child exploitation

TALENT, Ore. – Investigators continue to make progress fighting child exploitation in the Rogue Valley.

For the last few months, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) has been diligently following up on numerous tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In the latest case, SOCET searched a home in the 1600 block of Anderson Creek Road in Talent.

Police said they found evidence that indicates images of child exploitation were uploaded from the home.

Digital devices were seized and will be forensically examined by the Southern Oregon High Crimes Task Force.

One of the people who was possibly involved was pulled over as they were driving away from the home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said, “Investigators are interviewing possible witnesses and involved parties, and investigations are ongoing.”

JCSO didn’t say if any arrests were made.

No further details were provided.