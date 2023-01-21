Talent hosts wildfire & urban landscape symposium

TALENT, Ore. —The Talent Urban Forestry Committee had a wildfire symposium Friday.

The event focused on climate resiliency, fire resiliency, and urban ecology following the Almeda Fire.

An Oregon State University fire specialist, Fire District 5’s captain, and other local fire experts were there.

The presenters talked about what happened during the Almeda Fire, how the urban landscape responded, and how to re-plant in a fire-wise way.

“I hope that people walk away with a better understanding of how the landscape impacted the Almeda Fire and recognize that trees are not the enemy, especially watered-landscaped trees, we need them,” said Mike Oxendine, Hazard Mitigation coordinator for the city of Talent.

Organizers say the city wants to have more events like this in the future.

