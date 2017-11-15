Talent to increase parks utility surcharge

TALENT, Ore. — People living in Talent are going to see a slight increase on their utility bill starting in January.
Councilors voted to increase the parks utility surcharge from three dollars to five.
The extra money would go to increased costs in maintenance and to make sure funding for the city parks doesn’t dip into the red in the coming years.
“The gist of it was trying to make that bottom line balance survive longer before it goes negative — mainly because of PERS,” explained councilor Ken Baker.
Money from the surcharge would also help fund capital improvement projects.
The surcharge would be reviewed every year by the council.
It goes into effect January 6th of 2018.