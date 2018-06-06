Talent introduces new police chief

TALENT, Ore. — The City of Talent swore in their new police chief Wednesday evening.
Chief Tim Doney spent more than 20 years with Medford police, now he’s Talent’s top cop.
He says he wants to continue to engage and build trust with the community.
“I really plan to take the time to get to know the citizens within the community, the business community and I would expect the same of the officers. And I’m really looking forward to being part of a small town that, thus far, has just been a real joy to work in,” said Cheif Tim Doney
The city also introduced their new interim city manager, Sandra Spelliscy.
Spelliscy comes from California where she served as an elected official in Mount Shasta, as well as a nonprofit administrator and public policy consultant.