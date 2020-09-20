Home
Talent pizzeria offers free meals on Saturdays for people in need

TALENT, Ore. — A pizzeria in Talent is helping people stay full for free on Saturdays.

The Grotto will be serving hot meals every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. until the meals run out.
The owners say they are trying to help out the community as much as possible.

“We have something for people whether it’s a mini-pizza, my chowder or today it was dirty rice and beans. We’ll have something every Saturday for someone in need,” said co-owner, Anthony Moyuias.

Moyuias says 8 gallons of beans were made Saturday, with at least 70 people fed.

