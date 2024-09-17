Talent police looking for missing woman

TALENT, Ore.- The Talent Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Mary Nougier is 78 years old, is 5’2, weighs 145 lbs., has blue eyes and dark grey hair.

She drives a silver 2006 Toyota Camry with her plate number reading 8WMY659.

Mary was last heard from in the Hwy 140/Fish Lake area.

She told a friend she wanted to drive around the Hwy 66/Hyatt Lake area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Talent Police Department.

