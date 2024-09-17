Talent police looking for missing woman

Posted by Lauren Pretto September 16, 2024

TALENT, Ore.- The Talent Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Mary Nougier is 78 years old, is 5’2, weighs 145 lbs., has blue eyes and dark grey hair.

She drives a silver 2006 Toyota Camry with her plate number reading 8WMY659.

Mary was last heard from in the Hwy 140/Fish Lake area.

She told a friend she wanted to drive around the Hwy 66/Hyatt Lake area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Talent Police Department.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content