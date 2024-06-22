Talent police receive 10 reports of thefts from cars

TALENT, Ore.- The Talent Police Department says it has received 10 reports of thefts from cars that occurred overnight.

The police department says these thefts happened in the area of Kamerin Springs, Deborah Drive, Carolyne Court, and Lithia Way.

The department says the majority of these vehicles were left unlocked.

TPD reminds folks to lock your car, not leave valuables in plain view and park your car in a well-lit area.

The department also asks those who have cameras in the area of the thefts to contact TPD at 541-535-1253.

