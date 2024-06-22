Talent police receive 10 reports of thefts from cars

Posted by Lauren Pretto June 21, 2024

TALENT, Ore.- The Talent Police Department says it has received 10 reports of thefts from cars that occurred overnight.

The police department says these thefts happened in the area of Kamerin Springs, Deborah Drive, Carolyne Court, and Lithia Way.

The department says the majority of these vehicles were left unlocked.

TPD reminds folks to lock your car, not leave valuables in plain view and park your car in a well-lit area.

The department also asks those who have cameras in the area of the thefts to contact TPD at 541-535-1253.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content