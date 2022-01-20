Taylor’s Sausage in Cave Junction preparing to expand restaurant later this year

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore — Family-owned restaurant Taylor’s Sausage, is preparing to make brand new changes to its historic business later this year.
The restaurant is located along Redwood Highway in downtown Cave Junction. Since moving to its current location in 2002, the owner told NBC5 its seeing an increase in visitors and needed more space to grow.
“We’ve seen just a huge amount of growth at the location,” Terry Taylor, owner of Taylor’s Sausage, said Wednesday. “Most of our visitors come from out of town. People traveling from the coast to Medford, and people traveling from Medford to go to the beach.”
According to Taylor, the expansion would grow the building to about 30,000 square feet. It plans to add several new changes including banquet rooms, a pub, outdoor seating, and a wine shop in the basement – accompanied with a fine dining style. Taylor says a small nail salon would be located on the third floor, with various different fashion items available for sale.
Taylor says it will also renovate the restrooms, as well as add “ready to eat” food options as part of the upgrade. He says they currently have the permit for the steel structure of the building, but is awaiting further approval for other parts of the project.
Taylor estimates the new changes will be made within the next year.

