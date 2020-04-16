Teachers shift from teaching to a classroom, to a camera

ASHLAND, Ore. — Fourth grade teachers in Ashland have shifted from teaching in front of a classroom of students to a camera.
Everyday Cory Carnes posts lessons for his students on YouTube. He says it’s been a team effort to revamp the material for online.
While it’s different than seeing his students in person, he says they are making distance learning work.
“Let the kids know that their classroom community is still here, that we still care about them. That there is some sense of normalcy. That as our big goal,” Caries said.
Carnes says he and his teaching partner have received positive feedback about the videos. He also hosts Zoom calls to check in with his students.
