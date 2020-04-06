Teaching kids cooking skills

MEDFORD, Ore. — One way to keep your kids engaged is to get them in the kitchen.
Certified Healthy Hands Instructor Jenny Borchard says having your kids shadow you in the kitchen is one of the easiest ways to get them cooking. Teaching simple knife skills and focusing on easy recipes can go a long way.
“Tell kids that they always need to have eyes on their knives whenever they’re cutting. That their hands need to grip the knife pretty strongly so they don’t drop it by accident,” Borchard said.
Some recipes to try include homemade pasta and homemade ranch mix.
