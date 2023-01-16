Teams from all over the West Coast joined the King of the Ice Tournament

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thirteen hockey teams from all over the West Coast battled it out in Medford for the King of the Ice Tournament.

Over 200 kids aged from 10 to 12 participated in this weekend’s tournament. The winning teams in their division win a banner that they can hang up in their home rinks.

The tournament also had an NFL-style skill competition, that showcased who can skate the fastest, who had the hardest shot, and more.

We spoke with some kids at the tournament who told us about the stiff competition.

“It was super surprising how good we did out there. In the first period, we haven’t been doing that well but normally when we reach the second period, we start getting a lot of goals,” said Karter Moore, a player for the Vancouver Rangers. “We had a lot of plays where we would pass it to someone and then pass into the next person and it would go in the net, I felt like we played really good together,” said Hayden Erickson, a player for the Rogue Valley Reign.

Organizers said the kids had a blast out on the ice, and when they weren’t competing, they were outside playing street hockey.

Organizers said events like this help strengthen the sport here in the Rogue Valley.