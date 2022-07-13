Teen found dead on Brookings roadway

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Police are investigating the death of a teen in Curry County.

The Brookings Police Department said in the early morning hours of Monday, July 11, a person called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers there was someone lying in the roadway on Hemlock Street near Fern Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a dead 16-year-old boy.

The Major Crimes Team was activated and investigators from across the area responded.

BPD said there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the community.

There were no details provided by police regarding the cause or manner of death.

No further information was released about the active investigation.