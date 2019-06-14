Teen girl hit crossing street, driver flees

JOSEPHINE COUNTY – A teen girl was hit by a car while longboarding across a crosswalk. Medford police say the driver took off, leaving her in the road.
It happened Wednesday evening at Crater Lake and Brookhurst. According to the victim, the car stopped at the light to take a left turn. She began to cross on a walk signal when the car turned and hit her, knocking her off her longboard. She told police the man then yelled something and drove off.
A neighbor caught the car on video.
“There’s probably going to be very little damage on the vehicle which will make this case difficult, so really we need a tip. We need somebody that knows somebody that owns a car like that. Perhaps owns a car like that and also said they hit someone in the crosswalk and got scared and fled,” Lt. Mike Budreau of Medford Police Department said.
The teen girl is banged up and bruised, but is okay. She was able to longboard home and report the incident.
Medford police are looking for a white male in his late twenties to early thirties with dark hair and facial hair. He was driving a red or burgundy ford fusion between 2008 and 2011. If anyone has any information, call police.
