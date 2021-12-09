Teens in Klamath Co. hailed as heroes after leading police to kidnapping, assault suspect

MERRILL, Ore — A Merrill Police Department officer is recognizing two teenagers for helping him track down a wanted suspect that later turned into a carjacking and kidnapping last Tuesday.

Officer Thomas Hoy told NBC5, that he initiated a traffic stop on a car that was swerving around 3:30 on December 2nd. Hoy said he learned the suspect, 37-year-old Secundino Rayas-Huaracha, had a FTA warrant.

“He just started acting really nervous, glancing around, I can tell he was looking for a place to run.” said Hoy.

During the initial arrest, Rayas-Huaracha allegedly struck Hoy in the face and was able to escape on foot. Hoy briefly chased Rayas-Huaracha before retreating to his police car.

Teenagers, Conner and Zach, witnessed the encounter and helped keep an eye on the suspect. Hoy said they alerted him that Rayas-Huaracha carjacked a white Jeep – that was later determined to have a nanny and two young children inside.

“These two young men come pulling up and said hey officer can we help you we saw what happened,” Hoy said. “They said he yanked the door open…. There was obviously some kind of struggle in the vehicle and then the three drove away.”

Rayas-Huaracha allegedly threatened the nanny to keep driving. Hoy caught up to the car several miles outside of Merrill and was able to arrest him. The nanny and two children were not hurt in the incident.

The suspect is facing a laundry list of charges including kidnapping, three counts of recklessly endangering, and assault on a public safety officer.

Hoy shared that most bystanders would not go out of their way to help an officer in that situation. He said he’s grateful for Conner and Zack for making a potentially life-saving move.

“The kids coming along and helping me out and really saving the day,” Hoy said. “Without their information, without their sharp eye, without their willingness to help, who knows how far he would have taken those little girls, and that poor lady.”

Hoy said he plans to honor Conner and Zack at the City’s next city council meeting.