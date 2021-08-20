Temporary COVID testing site at The Expo

MEDFORD, Ore. – With a surge in COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, a temporary testing site has been set up at the Jackson County Expo.
Jackson County Health and Human Services said testing remains an essential strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 along with vaccinations and masks.
To help offset the extreme amount of testing going through local health agencies, Jackson County Public Health said the Oregon Health Authority has deployed additional testing resources to the county to meet demand.
“With the additional testing support, we have set up a temporary testing site located at the Jackson County Expo; the entrance is Gate 5. People must pre–register, as we can only do about 175 tests per day. Please go to doineedacovid19test.com to register for a test before showing up. This is a PCR test, and results are available within 2–3 days. It is also important that people know this test is free,” said Tanya Phillips with Jackson County Public Health.
Vaccines are also available at the Expo. Enter Gate 3 for free vaccinations.
“This is not a mass testing or vaccination site, but is here to provide some additional capacity to our healthcare partners providing these services,” said Tanya Phillips.