Temporary warming area moving around valley to help people in need

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — A group of volunteers are hoping to help people in the Rogue Valley with a temporary warming area and a hot meal.
A group of volunteers inspired to help others in need after the wildfires are making sure people in need are staying warm.
They’re calling their effort Judi’s Midnight Diner.
Judi’s Midnight Diner consists of an old moving truck and large tent. It has been moving around the valley since November.
The ‘diner’ opens at 9 p.m. and closes around 2 a.m., parking at various locations in the valley each week.
Volunteer Maig Tinnin says it’s is funded by donations and small fundraisers.
“By having something mobile, we can reach people in different areas that we knew were popular and there was a need. We can just be flexible based on what’s going on and it’s gone really well so far, so I think people appreciate that,” said Tinnin.
Tinnin says based on what’s available, some supplies such as blankets and sleeping bags, can be given out to people who need them.
Updates on Judi’s Midnight Diner can be found on the ‘Siskiyou Rising Tide’ Facebook page.
