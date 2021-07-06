Tennant Fire near Dorris, CA over 50% contained

DORRIS, CA. — The Tennant Fire burning near Dorris, California is now over 50% contained.
The California Interagency Incident Management Team says the fire is officially 53% contained.
A spokesperson says the fire has burned over 10,500 acres.
Some good news is that Highway 97 is once again open to traffic.
“We still have fire personnel and heavy equipment out on the fire line and we just want the community commuting back and forth just to be very cautious of the firefighters,” said spokesperson, Irvin Barragan.
He says at this time Highway 97 has reduced speeds of 55 miles per hour.
He adds that evacuation levels have also dropped to warnings.
26 fire crews, 54 engines, 9 bulldozers, and 22 water tenders continue to mop up the fire.
