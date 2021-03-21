Testify and make your voice heard for a once-in-a-decade state event

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — You have the chance to make your voice heard during a once-a-decade process.

Oregon re-draws legislative district lines based on population updates once the census is completed.

That time is now and virtual town halls will allow people living in U.S. Congressional District 2, represented by Cliff Bentz, or Congressional District 4, represented by Peter DeFazio, to testify.

People in district 2 testified Saturday afternoon with District 4 residents able to attend the town hall on Saturday, April 10th from noon to two p.m.

You can check your address to see which district you live in and register for the virtual meeting.

