Texas Roadhouse avoiding layoffs during covid-19 pandemic

The restaurant has changed its hours, opening at 11 am and closing by 8 pm.
By doing so, it’s able to keep 119 employees working and rotating shifts.
“We’re running our early dine option all day and night everyday to keep meals kind of affordable for the town currently, and [hopefully] drive some business in so I can continue to employ,” said managing partner, Matt Dee.
Dee also says anyone 65 or older can get free bread dough to cook at home.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.