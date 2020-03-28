Texas Roadhouse giving free kid meals during weekends

MEDFORD, Ore. – Texas Roadhouse in Medford is giving out free kid meals every weekend through April.
Kids who are in need of food either for lunch or dinner can swing by the restaurant on Delta Waters Rd.
It’s a way the partnering manager, Matt Dee, says their local franchise can give back to the community.
“These guys in Medford have made us the busiest restaurant for the last seven years. You know, it’s just that time where we can afford to give back to them,” Dee said.
Dee says this offer is only for the Medford location. He also says even though the kids menu is usually for children 12 and under they won’t turn away minors older than 12.
