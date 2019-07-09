Texas Roadhouse hosts blood drive

MEDFORD, Ore – Someone in the U.S. needs blood every 2 seconds. The red cross says just one donation can help save as many as three lives.
That’s why Texas Roadhouse is partnering with the organization to host a blood drive.
From 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Red Cross will be in the restaurant’s parking lot. Many restaurant employees will be donating along with employees from businesses in the area.
“How many people can actually donate when you think you might not be able to, so it just takes a few minutes to come in and fill out the form just to see if you can or not,” Paige West, RVTD, said.
Their goal is 50 people, and everyone who donates will get a free appetizer at the Medford Texas Roadhouse. It only takes about 15 minutes to donate.
You can sign up at Texas Roadhouse or online at: texasroadhouse.com
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.