The Ashland school District is teaming up with Scienceworks

ASHLAND, Ore – The Ashland school district is teaming up with Scienceworks as one of their elementary schools is under construction.

Students and faculty members at the walker elementary school will be going to modular classrooms right next to the Scienceworks Hands-on museum.

Walker elementary school will be under construction for the next 18 months.

The modulars will have 25 classrooms, 3 restroom trailers, and 2 office trailers.

“I think it will be kinda a win-win-win for everyone,” said Eren Endress, the executive director of Scienceworks. “As we build community connections.”

After the school leaves the space, it will continue to be used by the museum for future events.

 

